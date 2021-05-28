Celtic are holding advanced discussions with an alternative candidate after talks with Eddie Howe collapsed, and are confident of announcing the new manager’s name soon, according to BBC Scotland.

The Scottish giants started to chase Howe as their new manager in March and were confident of announcing him as Neil Lennon’s successor.

But the talks have collapsed and Howe is not set to be the new Celtic boss, with the club looking elsewhere.

The news has left some Celtic fans, who have been waiting for months for a new manager, unhappy, but there is no panic inside the club’s boardroom.

Celtic remain confident that they will be able to make an announcement soon as they are working on an alternative candidate.

It has been claimed that the club are in advanced negotiations with another candidate over filling the vacancy.

Celtic are moving fast to get the appointment done as they are just weeks away from the squad assembling for pre-season.

The club have been without a manager since Lennon departed and finished 25 points behind champions Rangers.