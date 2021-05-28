Celtic have opened talks with another candidate to take over as manager following the collapse of their attempts to appoint Eddie Howe, according to STV.

Howe and Celtic have been in talks for several weeks and the road appeared to be clear for the former Bournemouth boss to take charge.

Celtic fans have been waiting with baited breathe for the club to make the announcement and Howe was said to be finalising his coaching staff.

But it has been claimed that those talks have drawn to a close and the negotiations have collapsed without the reaching of an agreement.

The former Bournemouth boss has declined to take up the post at Parkhead and he will not be the next Celtic manager.

Celtic were hopeful that Howe would come in and carry out the job the kind of job Brendan Rodgers did but those hopes have been crushed.

Howe wanted assurances over his backroom staff and insisted on a chain of command between himself, Dominic McKay and the new director of football.

It is believed Celtic failed to provide those assurances and now the deal is off.

Celtic though have moved quickly and are speaking with another candidate about taking over.

They also have other managerial candidates on their radar.