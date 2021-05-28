Dutch defender Erik Schouten believes Rangers target Joey Veerman should consider joining one of the big wigs of the Netherlands first before moving out of the country.

The 22-year-old versatile midfielder is almost certain to leave Heerenveen after a solid season where he scored seven times and registering ten assists in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Rangers are interested in taking him to Glasgow to add him to Steven Gerrard’s title-winning squad this summer, but he is also attracting heavy interest within the Netherlands.

All the big clubs in the country, including Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, are considering signing the Dutch midfielder in the next transfer window.

Schouten insisted that Veerman should be careful about taking the next step and believes moving to one of the top clubs in the Netherlands should be the right move for his career.

He feels the midfielder must first prove himself at a top Dutch club before trying to join a team outside the Netherlands.

Schouten told Dutch regional broadcaster Omrop Fryslan: “If you are planning your career, it would be wise for him to switch to one of the top four now.

“So, Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord or AZ.

“And then move abroad.”

Rangers are yet to make a move for Veerman despite talk of serious interest in him this summer and it remains to be seen if they will do so.