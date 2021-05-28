Eddie Howe was not impressed with the transfer targets Scottish giants Celtic presented to him, according to talkSPORT.

The 43-year-old was expected to be a shoo-in to become the next Celtic manager and personal terms appeared to be agreed for him to take charge.

But it emerged on Friday that the negotiations between Howe and Celtic have collapsed and he will not be the new manager at Parkhead.

Celtic were in talks with the former Bournemouth manager from March but eventually, they could not pull it off and Howe was unhappy with what he heard from the club.

It has been claimed that the former Bournemouth manager was not at all impressed with the transfer targets he was presented with.

He was not happy with the recruitment plans and eventually, it played a part in him declining the offer.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was due to the problems Celtic faced in assembling Howe’s backroom staff.

Howe was credited with wanting to bring in backroom staff from Bournemouth.

And eventually, Howe walked away from the negotiations, leaving Celtic to pick up the pieces and resume their managerial search.

The club are now in talks with other candidates with only weeks left before the Celtic squad to reassemble for pre-season.