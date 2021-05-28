Jermaine Beckford is of the view that Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson is a sponge for knowledge and stressed he feeds off the information Marcelo Bielsa gives him, which is raising his level as a coach.

Jackson’s Under-23s side lifted the Premier League 2 Division Two title this season in dominant fashion, with Bielsa’s first team players also supplementing the squad throughout the campaign.

Youth coaches across all levels at Elland Road are focusing on integrating Bielsa’s style and methods methods into their respective squads, with Jackson also looking up to the Argentine.

Ex-Leeds star Beckford has revealed Jackson is a sponge for knowledge, feeding off the information imparted by Bielsa, raising his own level as a coach in the process.

Beckford lauded Jackson as a clever individual and backed him to shine in his coaching career wherever the future takes him.

“Just having a chat with him [Jackson], listening to his thought process, why they [the Under-23s] did so well and how he looks up to Marcelo Bielsa and now he feeds off the information he gives him”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“He is a sponge for knowledge, he is a sponge for information and honestly, I can see him doing really well in his coaching career, not just with us, but whatever he does in the future as well.

“He is a very clever man, very clever man.”

Jackson and his Under-23s also won the Academy Award at Leeds’ end-of-season awards ceremony on Sunday and a clutch of the young players are also tipped to be more involved in the first team next term.