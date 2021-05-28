Brighton boss Graham Potter is no longer one of the frontrunners to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, according to football.london.

Tottenham’s pursuit of a new manager took a sharp turn this week after it emerged that the club are in talks to bring back Mauricio Pochettino, who they sacked in 2019.

Pochettino is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League after failing to settle at Paris Saint-Germain, the club he joined in January this year.

However, the PSG boss’ entourage have reportedly denied any contact with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the French giants do not want to let him go.

The north London club have contingency plans in place if they fail to bring back Pochettino, but Potter is unlikely to be their next manager.

The Brighton boss is well-liked at Spurs and he is believed to be one of the names on their shortlist.

But Tottenham are looking at other candidates and the Brighton boss is not one of the frontrunners to land the job.

The north Londoners are expected to turn towards trying to sign Ajax’s Erik ten Hag if their Pochettino swoop falters.

Potter is believed to be happy at Brighton and wants to carry on his good work at the club.