Jermaine Beckford has revealed he had an emotional chat with departing Leeds United star Gaetano Berardi following his last game for the club, and lauded him for representing the badge with pride every time he took to the pitch.

Berardi played his final game for Leeds on Sunday, in a 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion, clocking up 69 minutes in front of a limited crowd at Elland Road.

The 32-year-old, during his seven-year spell in Yorkshire, endeared himself to the Leeds faithful with his aggressive defending and passion for the club.

Ex-Leeds hitman Beckford revealed he had a chat with Berardi following his final bow in a Leeds shirt, with the Swiss admitting he broke down in tears when his fellow Whites team-mates told him that they were going to miss him.

Beckford lauded Berardi for always leading the line and representing the club with pride whenever he put on the Leeds colours, stressing that he has always been tough as nails.

“I had a chat with both of the boys [Berardi and Pablo Hernandez] backstage afterwards about it and I said to Berardi, ‘how are you feeling when you were walking off?’ and he said ‘when my number first went up, obviously I knew it was the last time I was going to play but it was not an issue”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“And then Coops came up to me, and he went ‘mate, we are going to miss you, we are going to absolutely miss you.

“And he said as soon as he said that, the emotions just started pouring out of me and somebody else came over and somebody else and he said by like the second, third, fourth person that came over, I was in buckets of tears.

“This is coming from somebody that has led the line incredibly well and worn the badge with so much pride.

“We have got to see that as fans and [he is] hard as nails.”

All eyes will now be on where Berardi continues his career and the defender is likely to have a number of offers on the table.