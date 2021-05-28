West Ham United target Gaetan Laborde has signalled his intention to leave Montpellier this summer by stressing that he wants to play European football.

The 27-year-old striker has had a solid season in France, scoring 16 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances in the just-concluded campaign.

He was on West Ham’s radar in the winter transfer window but Montpellier refused to let him go in the middle of the season and the Hammers were unable to replace Sebastien Haller after selling him to Ajax.

The Hammers may again be interested in him in the summer and Zenit St. Petersburg are also considering making a move for the Frenchman.

And Laborde admitted that he will like to move on from Montpellier as he wants to get a taste of playing in Europe.

However, he stressed that he would not just move to a bigger club and be a bit-part player, indicating that he would require a prominent role.

Laborde told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I want to play in Europe.

“I have two years left on my contract. Montpellier, like me, have to find our way around.

“But I will not go anywhere under the pretext of joining a bigger club. I don’t want to be the fifth or sixth wheel of a car.”

West Ham wanted him in January, but Laborde admitted that it was still not the right time to move and stressed that Montpellier should remember that he stayed and give 100 per cent for the club.

He stressed that money will not be a big factor and conceded that wherever he goes, he would like to enjoy his football there.

“The lights were not all green in January. I stuck to the club and gave it my all. Laurent Nicollin knows it.

“We are both fair. I know the opportunities are there but I also need to have a real feeling.

“I don’t want to go and bury myself at the club on the pretext of a good contract.

“I still want to have fun in a team who will give me a dose of adrenaline.”

Villarreal have also put in enquiries for him this summer and Montpellier are believed to be prepared to sell him for €20m.