 

Matip only managed ten Premier League appearances this season owing to injury troubles, compounding Liverpool’s woes in the centre-back department, where they were severely short-handed with multiple players out.

 

The Reds have already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for their centre-back Konate and the jury is out on how many centre-backs Liverpool will start the new season with.

 

 

Liverpool legend Aldridge insisted it is insane how injury prone Matip is and is of the view that he might be a possible departure in the upcoming window.

 

Aldridge explained that Joe Gomez, in addition to being a centre-back, could also be a cover at right-back and tipped Nathaniel Philips and Rhys Williams to remain at Anfield, but stressed there are a lot of question marks over Ben Davies’ future at the club.

 

 

Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “I reckon Matip may possibly go?

 

“He can be excellent, but it’s insane how injury prone he.

 

 

“Gomez, hopefully will steer clear of injuries and he’s cover at right-back, also I’d keep Phillips and Williams, who may have a future at the club?

 

“Davies??????”

 

It remains to be seen how Liverpool wheel and deal in the upcoming transfer window having already splashed £36m on Konate.

 