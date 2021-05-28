Matip only managed ten Premier League appearances this season owing to injury troubles, compounding Liverpool’s woes in the centre-back department, where they were severely short-handed with multiple players out.
The Reds have already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for their centre-back Konate and the jury is out on how many centre-backs Liverpool will start the new season with.
Liverpool legend Aldridge insisted it is insane how injury prone Matip is and is of the view that he might be a possible departure in the upcoming window.
Aldridge explained that Joe Gomez, in addition to being a centre-back, could also be a cover at right-back and tipped Nathaniel Philips and Rhys Williams to remain at Anfield, but stressed there are a lot of question marks over Ben Davies’ future at the club.
Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “I reckon Matip may possibly go?
“He can be excellent, but it’s insane how injury prone he.
“Gomez, hopefully will steer clear of injuries and he’s cover at right-back, also I’d keep Phillips and Williams, who may have a future at the club?
“Davies??????”
It remains to be seen how Liverpool wheel and deal in the upcoming transfer window having already splashed £36m on Konate.