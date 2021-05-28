John Aldridge has insisted it is insane how injury prone Joel Matip is and speculated who among the centre-backs at Liverpool will be on the chopping block this summer after the Reds signed Ibrahima Konate.

Matip only managed ten Premier League appearances this season owing to injury troubles, compounding Liverpool’s woes in the centre-back department, where they were severely short-handed with multiple players out.

The Reds have already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for their centre-back Konate and the jury is out on how many centre-backs Liverpool will start the new season with.

Liverpool legend Aldridge insisted it is insane how injury prone Matip is and is of the view that he might be a possible departure in the upcoming window.

Aldridge explained that Joe Gomez, in addition to being a centre-back, could also be a cover at right-back and tipped Nathaniel Philips and Rhys Williams to remain at Anfield, but stressed there are a lot of question marks over Ben Davies’ future at the club.

Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “I reckon Matip may possibly go?

“He can be excellent, but it’s insane how injury prone he.

“Gomez, hopefully will steer clear of injuries and he’s cover at right-back, also I’d keep Phillips and Williams, who may have a future at the club?

“Davies??????”

It remains to be seen how Liverpool wheel and deal in the upcoming transfer window having already splashed £36m on Konate.