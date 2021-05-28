Ipswich Town are preparing to spend heavily this summer this summer, as they look to chase promotion from League One in the upcoming season, according to the Star.

The Tractor Boys finished in ninth place in League One this season and were unable to secure a return to the Championship.

Ipswich saw various changes taking place inside the club this season, with Paul Lambert leaving his role as manager to be replaced by Paul Cook in March.

The Tractor Boys also confirmed in April that US investment group Gamechanger 20 had purchased a majority stake in the club.

The new owners now look to be on the verge of spending big money in the upcoming transfer window as Cook looks to reshape his squad for the challenge ahead.

Cook has cleared some space in the Ipswich squad by releasing no less than eight players just a few months into his reign and now those spots may be filled by a number of big-money signings.

With the likes of Jermain Defoe being linked with a move to Portman Road, all signs point towards an expensive overhaul at Ipswich backed by their new owners.

The Ipswich faithful can likely look forward to an exciting summer with many new faces expected to grace Portman Road next season as the Tractor Boys look to mount a challenge to return to the Championship.