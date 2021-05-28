Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has revealed that Jose Mourinho told him things that made him proud, with the two speaking before the Portuguese exited the club.

Spurs sacked Mourinho just days before they were due to play Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, a game they were then comfortably beaten in.

Mourinho took Hojbjerg to Spurs from Southampton and has been linked recently with wanting to take him to Italy, where he is now in charge of Roma.

The Spurs midfielder maintains a good relationship with Mourinho and admits that the Portuguese told him things which made him proud when they had their final talk.

“We said goodbye to him individually and it was really positive”, Hojbjerg was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.

“We had a really good relationship and the things he said made me proud.

“I will take that with me for the rest of my life.

“I wish him the best for the future, but just not in the matches where he will play against me.”

Both Hojbjerg’s Tottenham and Mourinho’s Roma are due to take part in the Europa Conference League next season and the two teams could meet.

All eyes will be on whether Roma do put in a bid to try to snap Hojbjerg up for Mourinho.