Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed that he has had positive conversations with Ezgjan Alioski over a new contract.

Alioski is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move away from Leeds on a free transfer in the coming months.

He is being heavily courted by Turkish giants Galatasaray and they have offered him a deal to move to Turkey in the summer transfer window.

Leeds want to keep the player as he has been an important part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and impressed in his first season in the Premier League.

Orta revealed that he has had very good talks with the player over his future and insisted that Alioski is aware of what Leeds want.

However, he stressed that the final decision rests with the left-back on whether he wants to continue at Elland Road.

Orta said on The Athletic’s Phil Hay Show podcast when asked about Alioski’s future: “I don’t know, the contract is until June 13.

“We’re very happy with Ezgjan.

“He understands our position.

“I understand his position.

“I think the last few days we have had a good conversation face to face, but it’s really necessary.

“I asked him three things.

“His answer was really pleasing to me.

“He needs to decide about his own ideas, how he wants to be as a player next year.”

Alioski is also a popular figure inside the Leeds dressing room and the club are hopeful that he will stay.