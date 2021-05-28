Granit Xhaka is enticed by the opportunity to play for Jose Mourinho at Roma as the Serie A giants push to take him off Arsenal’s hands this summer.

Xhaka has been one of the most important players at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta despite being unpopular amongst the club’s fans.

But it seems Arsenal may be ready to cash in on him this summer in order to raise funds from the market and Roma are chasing the Swiss.

Mourinho has directed Roma to try and sign the Swiss midfielder this summer and it has been claimed that Xhaka is open to the move.

According to Swiss daily Blick, the Arsenal star is intrigued at the chance to work with the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager at Roma.

Mourinho watched him regularly when he was in the Premier League and is now keen to have him on his side.

The Serie A giants are prepared to offer him a long contract and a starring role in the team in order to appeal to his senses.

Xhaka is keen and the two clubs are now in active negotiations over working out an agreement for his potential move to the eternal city.

The price is likely to be the sticking point as Arsenal want around €25m from his departurem but Roma want to negotiate.

It has been claimed that an agreement could be reached for a fee of around €18m plus add-ons.