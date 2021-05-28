Arsenal target Yves Bissouma is not wanted by Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Bissouma’s stock has only risen since Brighton signed him from Lille in 2018 and he is now considered by many to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is believed to be keen on moving on from Brighton this summer and wants to play European football next season.

He is being looked at as a potential target by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, with the Gunners claimed to want to add him to their ranks.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on signing him as Georginio Wijnaldum’s replacement but it has been claimed that the Brighton star is not a target.

His performances have been noted by the Merseyside giants but they are not considering signing him this summer.

It has been claimed that Liverpool do not consider signing a replacement for Wijnaldum to be a necessity at the moment.

They are happy with the midfield options they have and are looking at other areas of the squad.

The Reds are close to signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer.