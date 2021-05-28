John Giles has admitted that if he was in any position of power at Manchester United, he would have been tempted to rope in Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, as the Argentine has done terrific work at Elland Road.

Having steered Leeds back into the Premier League following a 16-year forced exile, Bielsa continued to make his mark at the Yorkshire giants by leading them to ninth place top flight finish this season.

While Leeds ended their season with jubilation following sealing a top ten finish, their rivals Manchester United suffered heartbreak in their last game of the campaign as they lost the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal.

The Red Devils have now finished a fourth season on the bounce without a trophy and it has sparked discussions over whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead them and Giles, a former Manchester United and Leeds star, has revealed he would have bought in Whites boss Bielsa to lead the Mancunians.

Giles stressed that Bielsa has put his stamp on Leeds with the players he had at his disposal and is of the view that if he took over at Manchester United, he would be sensational with the likes of world class talents such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes playing under him.

“If I was in a position with Manchester United, I would have been very, very tempted to go for Bielsa at Leeds”, Giles told Off The Ball.

“What Bielsa has done at Leeds is remarkable with the players he has at his disposal.

“Now if Bielsa went to Manchester United, had Fernandes, Rashford and all these terrific players that they have and did the same with them and played them the same way, I think he would be sensational.

“But anyways that is another day’s work, but he has put his stamp on Leeds United there is no doubt about that.”

Bielsa, whose current contract at Leeds is up in the summer, is expected to sign a new one-year-deal in the coming days as the club set their sights on pushing for Europe in the next top flight campaign.