Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that new signing Ibrahima Konate still has lots of room to improve and revealed that he is looking forward to working with the defender in pre-season.

After joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017, Konate went on to make nearly 100 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

The Reds suffered an injury crisis in the centre-back position this season and this signing comes with the intention of improving the depth in that position in a bid to strengthen their backline.

Klopp expressed confidence that Konate will be part of the squad upon his arrival, but stressed that the young defender still has aspects to his game that need improving.

The Reds boss revealed excitement at the prospect of working with Konate and stated his belief that at Anfield the youngster will have good chances to fulfil his potential.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Klopp said: “I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential.

“I know that’s something he is eager to work on with us to become an even better player.

“For me, that’s really exciting because I have seen how good he is already and I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre-season.”

While Liverpool faced an injury crisis in the recently concluded campaign, Konate too was ruled out for large parts of the season due to injury, making just 14 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.