Former England winger Trevor Sinclair has insisted that it does not matter who Tottenham Hotspur bring in as their new manager if they are not willing to spend big bucks to improve their squad.

Tottenham are in talks to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club, 18 months after they decided to sack him in favour of appointing Jose Mourinho.

Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to part ways with the man they appointed in January, but Pochettino is believed to be the priority target for the north London club.

However, Sinclair believes the identity of the new manager is irrelevant if Spurs do not do business in the transfer market.

He stressed unless the north London club are prepared to spend the big sums needed to improve their squad, it is pointless to discuss which manager could take the club forward.

Sinclair said on talkSPORT: “Why keep on passing the buck? It is not about who the manager is [at Tottenham].

“It is about the recruitment at Tottenham. They haven’t got a good enough defence to compete.

“Unless Daniel Levy and the owners put the hand in their pockets and recruit some good players who can defend and keep clean sheets, it doesn’t matter what manager is at the helm.”

Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 without spending a single penny on improving the first-team squad in the previous two transfer windows.

Towards the end of his first stint at Tottenham, he was left frustrated by being unable to refresh the team.