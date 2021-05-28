Wolfsburg want at least €15m to let Leeds United and Everton target Josip Brekalo depart in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is a man in demand, with his displays at the Volkswagen Arena having put him on the radar of a host of clubs ahead of the summer.

Brekalo has substantial interest from Italy where AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli are admirers of his abilities.

The Croatia international is also wanted by Premier League duo Everton and Leeds, who are both expected to add to their squad over the course of the upcoming window.

Wolfsburg have a clear idea of how much the 22-year-old is worth and, according to German daily Bild, he will not be sold by the club for less than €15m.

The Bundesliga side snapped Brekalo up from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 and he spent a year on loan at Stuttgart.

He made 33 appearances for Wolfsburg in the recent Bundesliga season, scoring seven goals, including a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Union Berlin.

Brekalo has another two years left to run on his current contract at Wolfsburg.