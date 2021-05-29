Chelsea and Arsenal target Joules Kounde has admitted he might have to change clubs this summer, but stressed he is yet to take any concrete decisions regarding his future.

Kounde has been linked with leaving Sevilla since last summer and Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal have marked him as a top target in the upcoming transfer window.

Following a stellar La Liga campaign with Sevilla, Kounde has earned a call-up to the France national team for the upcoming European Championship and is currently training at the national camp.

The defender admitted he may have to switch clubs in the upcoming transfer window, but stressed he is yet to decide on what he wants to do with his career.

“Regarding my future, it is certain that I may have to change this summer”, Kounde told a press conference.

“But nothing is done yet, I haven’t decided anything.”

Kounde explained that he aims to one day move to a big club, raise his game there and get his hands on big trophies.

“Obviously my goal is to evolve one day at a big club, to try to progress and to win trophies too.

“I may have to move, but this is not right now.”

The 22-year-old is not short of suitors should he decide to leave Sevilla in the upcoming window, as in addition to Arsenal and Chelsea, he also has admirers in Spanish giants Real Madrid.