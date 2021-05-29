Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has expressed his hope that the Reds can snap up Leeds United winger Raphinha, following his eye-catching debut season in the Premier League.

Leeds raided French side Rennes to sign the Brazilian winger in the transfer window last summer and Raphinha quickly hit the ground running in the Premier League.

He is a regularly on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet and played a key role in helping the Whites to a top half finish in their first season back in the Premier League in 16 years.

Raphinha’s displays at Elland Road have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with several clubs, including Liverpool.

And former Reds defender Enrique believes that signing the Brazilian would be a smart piece of business, even though he would prefer Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hopefully we can sign him. It will be a great addition for our squad.

“What do you think?

“I will go more for a player like Haaland or Mbappe, but him [sic] is a lot more affordable. What do you think Reds?”

Raphinha was taken to Europe by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and then snapped up by Sporting Lisbon.

The Lisbon giants sold Raphinha to Rennes for a fee of around €21m in the summer of 2019.