Everton academy director David Unsworth has praised Toffees legend Leighton Baines for continuing to be a dedicated and motivating presence since joining the club’s academy in September of last year.

Baines achieved legendary status at Goodison Park, making upwards of 400 appearances for the Toffees in his 13 years at the club and picking up Everton’s Player of the Season award for the 2010/11 and 2012/13 seasons.

After announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, Baines took up the role professional development coach at his former club’s academy.

Unsworth is full of praise for the Everton great, stating that Baines has worked very hard since arriving at the club’s academy and has taken up a lot of responsibilities.

He added that Baines is guiding young players both in the academy and the first team with his experience and revealed that the Toffees legend is ever-present at the club.

“I’ve been very impressed with Leighton”, Unsworth told Everton’s official site.

“He’s thrown himself in at the deep end.

“He’s mentoring, delivering one-to-one sessions, he’s in the classroom with the players.

“He’s also working on the analysis side with the First Team, ourselves in the Under-23s and the Under-18s.

“He’s everywhere!

“I’ve been really impressed with the dedication he’s shown, the hours he’s put in and the way he’s delivered to the players.”

It remains to be seen how Baines’ coaching career at Goodison Park will progress and whether he will eventually take charge of the club.