Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has conceded that he was shocked to learn about the talks breaking down between Celtic and Eddie Howe.

Howe looked set to become the new manager at Parkhead with speculation running for several months suggesting the two sides were close to working out an agreement.

But it emerged on Friday that the negotiations have broken down between the 43-year-old and Celtic, and the club are now in advanced negotiations with another preferred candidate.

Ferguson believes that the Celtic fans must be surprised and livid as it was almost considered a done deal that Howe would become the man to take charge of the Scottish giants.

He admitted that he himself was shocked as he completely expected Howe to be paraded as the new Celtic boss in the coming days.

The former Scotland midfielder said on the Go Radio Radio Show: “I think the vast majority of the Celtic fans, they thought it was a sure thing that Eddie Howe was going to get appointed.

“I think this came as a shock to everybody. The news broke and when I read it I was actually shocked.

“I expected Eddie Howe to be paraded as the Celtic manager, if not this weekend, then next week.”

Celtic are still confident that they will get an appointment sorted out soon and former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou is tipped to be handed the job.