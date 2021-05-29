Leeds United are prepared to look at selling a number of their Under-23s stars that had loan spells away last season, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Elland Road outfit have enjoyed success with their Under-23s, who won the Premier League 2 Division Two title last season, while they also sent a number of players away on loan spells.

A number of Leeds stars were allowed to leave on loan, including midfielder Robbie Gotts and striker Ryan Edmondson, as the club looked to see them in senior team action.

Leeds kept close tabs on the players they loaned out but are ready to refresh their Under-23s and are prepared to look at selling the talents they loaned.

The club will listen to offers which they feel make sense and will also look to include sell-on clauses in the deals struck for any of their youngsters to leave.

Edmondson was loaned to Scottish side Aberdeen, and then Northampton, and featured consistently for both sides.

Gotts also had two loan spells over the course of the season with time spent at Lincoln City and Salford City.

All eyes will be on which Leeds loan stars did enough on their respective spells to generate interest and whether offers will arrive which the Whites deem to be acceptable.