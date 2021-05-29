Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City have shown an interest in signing Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool signed the forward in 2015, but the lack of work permit meant that he has spent the last six years out on loan at several clubs, including Union Berlin last season.

The Nigerian recently obtained a work permit in England, but he is not part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield moving forward.

The Reds are looking at Awoniyi as a player who could bring in significant cash to their coffers from his departure this summer.

And it has been claimed that the forward has been garnering significant attention from clubs in the Championship.

Recently-relegated sides Fulham and West Brom are interested in signing the Liverpool striker and Stoke City are also keen on the player..

The Reds are keen to move him on as well and would consider selling him for a fee of around £8m this summer.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors would be willing to pay such sums for a player who has no experience of playing in England, despite being on Liverpool’s books since 2015.