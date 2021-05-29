A connection with Manchester City and their City Football Group has played a role in Celtic making Ange Postecoglou their favoured choice to take over as manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Celtic had been in talks with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe about taking the reins at Celtic Park, but those discussions broke down.

The Scottish giants are keen to quickly move on and bring in a new manager with pre-season now firmly looming on the horizon.

They are now in advanced talks with Postecoglou and are expected to appoint the former Australia boss as their new manager.

Some Celtic fans have questioned why the club have zeroed in on an Australian currently managing in the Japanese top flight at Yokohama F. Marinos.

And it appears a connection with Manchester City has put Postecoglou in pole position.

Celtic are tipped to appoint Fergal Harkin as their new director of football and he currently football partnerships manager at Manchester City.

The City Football Group own 20 per cent of Yokohama F. Marinos.

And former Celtic chief Peter Lawwell’s son Mark has a post within the City Football Group as head of scouting and recruitment.

Postecoglou appears to have impressed within the City Football Group and his connection has brought him to the attention of Celtic, who now want him as their new boss.