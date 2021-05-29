Moise Kean’s agent Mino Raiola held a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo on Friday, during which he reaffirmed the Everton striker’s desire to stay in the French capital.

The Italian striker was loaned to PSG by Everton last summer in a bid to find him an environment in which he could produce his best following a year to forget at Goodison Park.

Kean has shone in Paris, helping the club to win the French Cup, and is looking to make sure he continues at the Parc des Princes.

According to French TV programme Telefoot, Kean’s agent Raiola met Leonardo on Friday to stress the message again that the striker wants to stay.

PSG are looking to reach an agreement with Everton to keep Kean, but have yet to find common ground with the Toffees.

Kean scored 19 goals in 41 games across all competitions for PSG this season, with three of his strikes coming in the Champions League.

He only managed two goals for Everton in the 2019/20 campaign, as he underwhelmed.

Everton have Kean locked down on a contract which still has a further three years to run.