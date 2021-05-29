Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair believes that Pep Guardiola could spring a surprise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel by naming Sergio Aguero in his starting line-up for the Champions League final.

With Manchester City scheduled to square off against Chelsea in the Champions League final today, Guardiola will have the option of deploying either Aguero or Gabriel Jesus if he wants to field a traditional striker.

Aguero has only been able to make 19 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City this season as the veteran striker spent a large chunk of this campaign on the sidelines due to injury, while he has also been overlooked at times by Guardiola.

Former Manchester City winger Sinclair believes that playing Aguero should be something that Guardiola could consider, despite what Jesus brings to the team, especially as it would surprise Tuchel.

Sinclair went on to insist that Aguero is still Manchester City’s best option in the striking department and stated that Jesus’ form has been just lukewarm.

“Off the back of that performance [against Everton] and with Jesus’ performances being just OK, he brings all the things to the team as Pep always says, [then Aguero could play]”, Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“If you are going to put your best striker in, I think it’s going to be Aguero and so he could start.

“That could be a little bit of a surprise I think if Thomas Tuchel sees the City team-sheet and Aguero starts.”

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will hand a start to Aguero in a bid to secure the first Champions League in Manchester City’s history.