Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Guy Whittingham feels that in order to adapt to life in League One the Owls need to be more athletic rather than being big and strong.

Darren Moore’s side are preparing for life in the third division of English football after they were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season.

Citing the example of Rotherham United and the way they bounced back immediately after being relegated, Whittingham said that it was about getting around the pitch, closing players down and dominating the game.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed between Championship sides and League One sides is the physicality”, Whittingham told the Star.

“It’s not being big and strong, it’s about being athletic.

“Rotherham are a prime example when they’ve come down, their ability to get around the pitch, to close players down, to be able to dominate the game.”

The former Sheffield Wednesday star feels that the Owls could look towards Blackpool as a good model for how to flourish in League One; Blackpool take on Lincoln City in the League One playoff final on Sunday.

“A good model is to go at what Blackpool have done this year; how they’ve recruited and how they play the game.

“They have some quick players in attacking areas, full-backs that get forward with pace.”

Moore is expected to reshape his squad over the course of the summer transfer window with Sheffield Wednesday likely to be active in the free agent and loan markets.