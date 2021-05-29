Manchester City star Fernandinho has asked his team-mates to learn from their experience turning games against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain around and keep things simple heading into the Champions League final against Chelsea.

The Citizens met Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the tournament and in the second leg they came from being 1-0 down to win the match 2-1.

Manchester City also turned around their semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, as they fell 1-0 behind in the first leg and won the clash 2-1.

And heading into the final in Porto, the 36-year-old has asked for a similar response from his team, telling them to keep to their principles, keep going the same way and stay relaxed as much as they can.

“Playing Dortmund away, conceding first, PSG away conceding first and then turning it around, was one of the keys for this team to reach the final”, Fernandinho said at a press conference.

“Don’t change a thing, keep our principles, keep going the same way and be relaxed as much as we can.

“That’s my message.”

The midfielder feels that boss Pep Guardiola has a tough job selecting his team and it is up to every player to be read.

“It’s not an easy job for Pep to tell the starting eleven I before the game but it’s part of the game.

“Anyone can come in at any time and you have to be ready.

“My message to the players is the same: be ready because you are important and you never know when you will be needed.”

Winning the Champions League would make it a treble-winning season for the Sky Blues having already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League.