Villarreal have prioritised turning Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth’s loan into a permanent deal, but they are keen to lower the figure they agreed with Spurs last summer.

Foyth joined Villarreal on loan from Tottenham last summer with a purchase option of €15m inserted into the agreement.

The Argentine has impressed under Unai Emery and was an important part of the squad that won the club’s first European trophy in the form of the Europa League this season.

Villarreal are clear about keeping Foyth on a long-term permanent contract and are set to approach Spurs to work out an agreement.

According to Spanish daily AS, the club are looking to lower the €15m figure they agreed with the north London side last summer.

Foyth only has a year left on his contract and Villarreal believe that they could land him on a discount in the coming weeks and months.

The defender wants to stay at the club and Emery has made it clear to Villarreal that he wants Foyth’s future sorted out.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to negotiate a fee or insist on getting the €15m they agreed on last summer.