Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dane Scarlett feels that over the course of the season he received his rewards for putting in hard work and is now looking to kick on over pre-season and into a new campaign.

Scarlett enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Tottenham first-team, becoming the club’s youngest player to make his debut in European competition when he came off the bench against Ludogorets in the Europa League.

He managed to add to that, featuring against Austrian side Wolfsberger in a home match in February.

To make things even better, the 17-year-old was handed his Premier League debut as well against West Brom and was also on the bench on three different occasions.

Now with pre-season ahead, the teenager is looking forward to a new challenge and is hopeful that the hard work he is ready to put in will bring him rewards soon.

“I believe that if you work hard, you will get your rewards”, Scarlett told his club’s official site.

“We have some brilliant players in the first team, so I continue to look up to them and trust that hopefully, my time will come.

“You obviously have to earn the trust and respect of the players and staff when you go up to train at that level but the group has been really good with me – the senior players have put their arms around me and helped me a lot.

“I’m feeling good and I’m ready for my next challenges next season.

“Obviously, there is a little break now for the summer but then I’ll be straight back at it.

“Pre-season is an important time so I’ll stay focused, try to do the right things and look forward to trying to achieve more next season.”

Tottenham are still without a manager, amid talk that they want to bring back Mauricio Pochettino, and Scarlett will hope whoever is given the job trusts in youth.