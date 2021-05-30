Bayer Leverkusen are cold about Arsenal’s interest in defender Edmond Tapsoba and could only be persuaded to sell to the Gunners for a monster transfer fee.

Arsenal are keen on the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive options over the course of the summer transfer window.

Leverkusen rate Tapsoba highly and, according to German daily Bild, have been left indifferent by Arsenal’s interest and are unwilling to sell the defender.

They want to make Tapsoba the cornerstone of their defence going forward and, it is claimed, could only be convinced to sell if Arsenal offer above €70m.

And Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said when asked about Arsenal’s interest: “Edmond should play a very important role for us next season.”

The Bundesliga side only snapped up Tapsoba in the 2020 January transfer window, landing him from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

Tapsoba helped Leverkusen to a finish of sixth in the Bundesliga this season, securing Europa League football for the BayArena outfit.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal, who have not qualified for Europe next term, are ready to fork out the sum needed to sign Tapsoba.