European champions Chelsea are one step away from the capture of Dinamo Kyiv defender Ilya Zabarnyi, it has been claimed in Italy.

Chelsea beat Manchester City in Porto on Saturday evening to lift the Champions League, but the Blues are not resting on their laurels and want to strengthen this summer.

They have zeroed in on teenage Ukraine international Zabarnyi and are now close to snapping him up.

Chelsea are, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, close to reaching an agreement with Dinamo Kyiv, having submitted an offer of €12m for the centre-back.

Zabarnyi has been given a glowing reference by Ukraine coach and former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko.

The defender is just 18 years old, but has already been capped by Ukraine at senior international level.

He progressed through the youth academy at Dinamo Kyiv to then break into the first team and make his mark, helping his club to win the Ukrainian league and cup this season.

Zabarnyi will be looking to shine this summer with Ukraine in action at Euro 2020 and it remains to be seen if Chelsea can complete a deal to sign him before the tournament kicks off.