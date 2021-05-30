West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has insisted that reproducing the success that his side achieved this season in the next campaign would be phenomenal, however he concedes that Europa League football can make the task tougher.

The Hammers finished the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in sixth place, thus securing a spot in next season’s Europa League and making the season one to remember.

West Ham finished the season with a flourish by thrashing Southampton 3-0 to finish the season on 65 points, just two points off the top four.

Hammers captain Noble revealed his delight in West Ham’s achievements this season and hopes to carry it over into the next campaign.

Noble went on to suggest that replicating the success that they have found this season in their next campaign would mark remarkable progress for the club, while noting the Europa League can make it tougher to do.

“You’ve seen what Europa League football does for teams and it really does make it hard for you, and that’s why you need a squad”, Noble told West Ham’s official site.

“Getting back at four o’clock on a Friday morning and playing on a Sunday, then playing another cup game in midweek is tough, but we’re looking forward to it.

“Another season like this would be phenomenal.

“We’ve worked hard this season and we’re going to try and enjoy it.”

After announcing that next season will be his last in a West Ham shirt, Noble will look forward to playing in Europe in his final season at the London Stadium.