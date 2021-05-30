Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Jonas Hofmann is keen to move to the Premier League this summer as he feels it may be his final chance to go to England.

Hofmann could be on the move from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, despite the Bundesliga side still having him under contract until 2023.

The midfielder was directly involved in 21 goals in 33 games for Gladbach over the course of the season, shining despite his side only managing to finish eighth in the Bundesliga.

Hofmann has admirers in the shape of Chelsea and Tottenham, while clubs from Spain are also keen.

The midfielder would like to move to the Premier League, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, as he sees this summer as being potentially his last realistic chance to move to England.

He will turn 29 years old in July and is keen to move on from Borussia-Park while he is still in demand.

However, with Gladbach in a strong position, he is likely to be an expensive acquisition.

Gladbach signed Hofmann from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at the start of 2016.