Liverpool legend John Aldridge is not convinced Naby Keita has what it takes to succeed in English football and has urged the Reds to sell him to fund moves for new players this summer.

Keita arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £53m in the summer of 2018, but has struggled to make a significant impact during his three years at the club so far.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool could sell the 27-year-old this summer, but it is said that Jurgen Klopp’s trust in the midfielder is still intact.

Despite Klopp being confident of Keita’s abilities, Anfield great Aldridge has insisted that the midfielder does not have what it takes to succeed in English football.

Aldridge went on to urge the Merseyside-based club to sell Keita, as well as the likes of Divock Origi and Joel Matip, to fund moves for new players this summer.

“Liverpool may need to sell some fringe players to fund the signing of new players this summer and for me, Keita is one of those who could be on the way out“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“We all had high hopes for this gifted performer when he was signed from RB Leipzig and you can see that he has great skills when he gets into an attacking position, but you need more than that in English football.

“Keita lacks pace and he doesn’t get back quickly enough when he loses the ball, which explains why Klopp has been reluctant to use him in high-intensity games.

“I suspect Keita will head back to Germany, where his game may be better suited, and he won’t be the only player offered up for sale this summer.

“I’d consider getting some money in for Joel Matip as he is too injury-prone and I’d also expect Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi to be up for sale because Liverpool need to get some top-quality players in to freshen things up.“

Leicester City have been credited with an interest in Keita, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool are prepared to part ways with the midfielder this summer.