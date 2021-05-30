Inter have identified Chelsea and Manchester City target Jonathan Clauss as the ideal replacement for Achraf Hakimi and are in talks with his agents.

Scoring three goals and providing six assists from 33 Ligue 1 appearances, Clauss helped Lens to a seventh place finish in the French top flight in the season gone by.

The 28-year-old performances for the French club have seen him attract the transfer interest of European heavyweights, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Premier League duo are said to have expressed their interest in the wing-back, while Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in the player.

However, Chelsea, Manchester City and Sevilla could miss out on Clauss as Serie A giants Inter have stepped up their interest in the Frenchman.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Inter have identified Clauss as a replacement for Hakimi, who is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The newly-crowned Italian champions have started talks with Clauss’ representatives, who were at the club’s training centre on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea or Manchester City will try to intervene before Inter go on to get the deal over the line.