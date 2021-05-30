Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Nathaniel Phillips’ rise is why the Reds have opted against making Ozan Kabak’s loan move from Schalke permanent.

Having learned from last summer’s mistake, Liverpool wasted no time in strengthening their centre-back department and confirmed the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig on Friday.

However, the Reds are said to have decided against making Kabak’s loan move from Schalke permanent and Anfield great Aldridge feels Phillips’ rise to prominence has a role to play in it.

There have been suggestions that Phillips could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer, but Aldridge is convinced that the Englishman’s form made the club opt against buying Kabak.

The Anfield great heaped praise on Phillips’ ability in the air and is of the view that the 24-year-old would be a good option to have in Jurgen Klopp’s squad next season.

“In adversity, heroes can emerge and that was certainly the story with Phillips“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“He would never have got near Klopp’s first team if it were not for the injury crisis, but this no-nonsense centre-back has given the club a real dilemma as they look at their defensive options this summer.

“As the Sunday World revealed exclusively back in March, RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate is on his way to Liverpool and I’m pretty sure Ozan Kabak would have been signed as well after he did a decent job during his loan spell from Schalke.

“Yet Kabak is returning to Schalke and I’m sure the form of Phillips is linked to that decision.

“He is fantastic in the air and against teams like Burnley who play long ball football, he could be a great option to play alongside Van Dijk next season.“

While Phillips has become a favourite among the Liverpool faithful, it remains to be seen if the Reds will keep him in the squad for the next campaign.