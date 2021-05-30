Burnley are interested in Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips and have put in an enquiry about him, according to The Sun.

Phillips first signed for the Reds in the summer of 2018, having previously spent time at Bolton Wanderers’ academy.

After having made just one appearance for the Reds prior to the 2020/21 season, Phillips found himself being required to step up to the plate after the defensive injury crisis at Anfield worsened.

In total, the defender made 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season and helped the Reds secure Champions League qualification.

He is now attracting attention as Burnley have made an enquiry about the defender with his performances at Liverpool this season catching the eye of Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

However, the Clarets are not the only club in the running for Phillips as Newcastle United too are interested securing the defender’s signature.

In the recently concluded campaign, Burnley were the sixth-worst team in the league in terms of goals conceded and are looking to sign defenders this summer to shore up their backline.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning from injury and the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, Phillips may struggle for game time in the next season if he remains at Anfield.