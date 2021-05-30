Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed he rates Kevin De Bruyne and N’Golo Kante as amongst the top three midfielders in the Premier League, while joking he could be number three.

Klich has just completed his first season of Premier League football with Leeds and clocked 35 appearances, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The Poland international locked horns with both Manchester City and Chelsea, and believes both clubs have one of the top three midfielders in the Premier League in their ranks.

“For sure Kante would be in the top three midfielders. For sure De Bruyne would be in the top three”, Klich told a press conference while on Poland duty.

“And it’s hard to say who is the third, because there are so many good players in the Premier League.

“The third one seems to be me”, Klich laughed.

The Leeds star took in Saturday’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City and feels that Thomas Tuchel’s side had the perfect approach to beat the Citizens.

“For City, I thought Chelsea’s set-up was the perfect match to beat them. And it turned out to be true”, Klich added.

Klich’s Poland have qualified for Euro 2020 this summer and are in Group E of the competition, alongside Spain, Sweden and Slovakia.