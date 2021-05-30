Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has admitted that he is not sure if he would take Mauricio Pochettino back at Spurs having seen him struggle to win major trophies at Paris Saint-Germain.

The north London outfit are on the lookout for a new manager, having sacked Jose Mourinho just days before their EFL Cup final against Manchester City in April.

Pochettino, who took charge of PSG in January, has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham, with both club and coach said to be open to a reunion.

However, Tottenham legend Hoddle has admitted that he is not sure if he would take the Argentine tactician back at Spurs, having seen him struggle for success at PSG.

Pochettino led PSG to the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions, but fell short in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, leaving Hoddle baffled.

The Englishman hailed Pochettino’s abilities as a coach, but expressed his concern about how he appears to be destined to not succeed despite being good at his job.

Asked whether he would take Pochettino back, Hoddle said on the Keys & Gray podcast: “That is such a difficult one.

“He is a great guy, I met him on a few occasions, really good football man, great guy, good obviously at his job, with what he did with Spurs.

“When he went off to Paris Saint-Germain, I thought ‘You know what, now he is going to get his success, now he is going to get some silverware’.

“He hasn’t and I’m baffled, he didn’t win anything as a player as well I believe so….

“I don’t know, sometimes people are destined not to be successful, they are very good at their job and they are excellent coaches.

“But other people, you think ‘Oh dear, they have had some luck’ and they get their rewards that way.“

Tottenham are claimed to be chasing Pochettino to return to the club as boss, but PSG are reluctant to lose their coach.