Southampton will scout Celtic and Scotland star Ryan Christie at the European Championship and hope to see him in his preferred attacking midfield role, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old is heading towards the final six months of his contract at Celtic Park as his deal is due to expire in January 2022.

Christie has been associated with a transfer to the Premier League, with Burnley and Norwich City said to be interested in acquiring his services ahead of the new campaign.

And now the Clarets and the Canaries have been joined by top flight rivals Southampton in the chase for the Scotland international.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are interested in signing Christie from Celtic and intend to scout the Scot during the forthcoming European Championship.

The Hampshire-based club hope to see the Celtic star in his preferred attacking midfield position during the competition.

Southampton’s decision about making a move for the 26-year-old could depend on their assessment of him during the European Championship.

Celtic face the risk of losing Christie for free next year and could be forced to cash in on him this summer, but it remains to be seen which club will offer him the most enticing option.