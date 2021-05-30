Glenn Hoddle is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur pulled the plug on Jose Mourinho too soon and feels the club did not give themselves a chance in the EFL Cup final by doing so.

The north London outfit relieved the Portuguese tactician of his duties in April, just days before their EFL Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Tottenham, who appointed youth coach Ryan Mason as their interim boss, went on to suffer a 1-0 defeat in the final and could manage only a seventh place finish in the league.

Looking back at Mourinho’s sacking, Tottenham legend Hoddle has insisted that Spurs pulled the plug on the manager too soon and went on to label the decision ludicrous.

Hoddle is of the view that Tottenham gave themselves no chance of winning the EFL Cup by sacking Mourinho just days before the final and feels they essentially handed the trophy to Manchester City.

“Absolutely [Spurs pulled the plug too soon on Mourinho]“, Hoddle said on the Keys & Gray podcast.

“There is a younger generation of Spurs fans, they want to go into a playground, they want to go into their universities and colleges and pubs and whatever they are and say ‘We’ve won a trophy, Spurs are on the up’.

“They don’t care about the history to a degree.

“I think if you win a trophy you get the confidence, but the way that Mourinho was set up, he was trying to get over the line.

“He got them to a cup final, I think it is ludicrous to chop him at the knees just as he gets into a cup final because if you do win it then you can build on that.

“Yes, it was a tough game, of course, Manchester City, but I think they handed that trophy to City with what they did in many ways.

“But then it is a longer picture, a longer project, then you could start building a team with confidence and a bit more belief that they are going to win things.

“Then you might actually become a little bit more expansive and do what you need to do.“

Tottenham are still on the lookout for a new manager and are said to be keen to bring former boss Mauricio Pochettino back.