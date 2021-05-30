Norwich City and West Ham United have both made enquiries about Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to The Sun.

Worrall has been a Nottingham Forest player for a decade, having joined the club’s academy in 2011 after snubbing local rivals Derby County.

Since returning from a loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers in the 2018/19 season, Worrall has become a key member of the Nottingham Forest squad.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Worrall has made 77 appearances for the Tricky Trees in the Championship.

His performances in the second tier have caught the attention of West Ham and newly-promoted Norwich City, who have both enquired about the defender.

Apart from the Hammers and the Canaries, Burnley have also shown an interest in the defender as the Clarets are in the market for a centre-back.

Worrall is keen on playing in the Premier League next season, which could accelerate the defender’s departure from the City Ground in the summer.

The defender’s current contract with the Tricky Trees runs through to the end of the 2023/24 season, putting Forest in the driving seat over his asking price.