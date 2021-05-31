Departing Leeds United star Barry Douglas has revealed he is open to continuing his career in his home city Glasgow, amidst chatter linking him with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

The left-back is confirmed to leave Elland Road this summer when his current deal is up, departing the club after three years on the books.

Interested parties will have the opportunities to snap him up as a free agent in the coming months and talk has emerged linking the Scot with a return north of the border to Rangers.

Douglas, a boyhood Gers fan, admitted he is open to returning to Glasgow and continuing his career at a club there, but stressed he will take the next step in his career depending on what opportunities come his way.

“It depends what opportunities present themselves”, Douglas, asked about a potential move to Rangers and a return to Glasgow, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“As a family it would be a lot more difficult [to go abroad] now, we’ve got a newborn and a toddler, Kayden is three next month, obviously we need to take that into consideration now.

“But we’d definitely be open to trying something new and getting out of the comfort zone.

“If it’s a new culture and a new language again absolutely. But if it’s domestic, great.”

Douglas, who spent the current campaign on loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, revealed he is not looking at returning to Ewood Park as things stand.

“If there’s a conversation to be had at Blackburn, I’m sure my agent will explore it.

“I don’t know their plans but as it stands, I’m away from Blackburn and looking for a new venture.”

It remains to be seen whether Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will pursue a deal for Douglas, if they enter the market to bolster their options at left-back ahead of a crucial campaign when they will look to defend their top flight crown and play in the Champions League.