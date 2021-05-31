The 17-year-old attacker attracted the transfer interest of several European clubs after helping Ghana to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March.
Despite several clubs being in the mix, Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen appeared to have won the race for the highly-rated teenager last week.
However, it emerged on Sunday that Liverpool have hijacked the German club’s deal for Issahaku, reaching an agreement with Steadfast to sign him for £1.5m.
According to German outlet Transfermarkt, Bayer Leverkusen, in fact, had a deal in place to sign the Ghana U-20 star, but called it off in the eleventh hour.
It is said that the Bundesliga club pulled the plug on a deal for Issahaku after overhearing his agent negotiating with other clubs including Liverpool when an agreement was in place.
Liverpool appear to have taken advantage of the situation to get a deal over the line for the attacker, who was called up to the Ghana senior team in March.
Issahaku has agreed to a five-year contract with the Reds, but is expected to spend the next season out on loan due to work permit issues.