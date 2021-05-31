Bayer Leverkusen had an agreement in place to sign to Ghana starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, but pulled the plug on the deal after overhearing his agent talking to other clubs, including Liverpool, who are now said to be closing in on him.

The 17-year-old attacker attracted the transfer interest of several European clubs after helping Ghana to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March.

Despite several clubs being in the mix, Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen appeared to have won the race for the highly-rated teenager last week.

However, it emerged on Sunday that Liverpool have hijacked the German club’s deal for Issahaku, reaching an agreement with Steadfast to sign him for £1.5m.

According to German outlet Transfermarkt, Bayer Leverkusen, in fact, had a deal in place to sign the Ghana U-20 star, but called it off in the eleventh hour.

It is said that the Bundesliga club pulled the plug on a deal for Issahaku after overhearing his agent negotiating with other clubs including Liverpool when an agreement was in place.

Liverpool appear to have taken advantage of the situation to get a deal over the line for the attacker, who was called up to the Ghana senior team in March.

Issahaku has agreed to a five-year contract with the Reds, but is expected to spend the next season out on loan due to work permit issues.