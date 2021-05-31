Mark Lawrenson is of the view that Chelsea will not be able to win the Premier League next season with the squad they currently have and stressed they need to add a new striker to their ranks in the upcoming window.

The Blues ended their season on a high by lifting the Champions League at the weekend, beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

Saturday’s win was Chelsea’s third on the trot against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens across all competitions, and many feel the capital club are genuine contenders to clinch the top flight crown next year.

Former top flight star Lawrenson revealed that despite Chelsea’s success against Manchester City in recent games, he does not see them winning next season’s top flight title with the squad they currently have.

Lawrenson explained that Chelsea need to bring a new quality striker in the upcoming window, as their attacking department has struggled to convert chances in the season gone by.

Asked whether he sees Chelsea going toe to toe with Manchester City in the top flight title race, Lawrenson told Off the Ball: “Yes, They are an outstanding side.

“Do I think with what they have got they can win the league next year? No, I don’t.

“I think they create, not lots of chances, but enough chances

“And obviously at the moment one of the problems is converting them, although, of course, they did that at the weekend.

“So, they will buy a striker, it is obvious, Tammy Abraham will probably be sold, maybe one or two others on the fringes of the squad.

“I think they will go for the best striker they can possibly get.”

Chelsea could part ways with hitman Abraham in the coming months, while Oliver Giroud is touted to be in line for a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.