AGF Aarhus have confirmed the departure of Liverpool loan star Kamil Grabara despite discussing the possibility of keeping him at the club with the Reds.

The 22-year-old established himself as a regular starter for AGF Aarhus after joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer, making 35 appearances across all competitions.

Grabara’s performances for the Danish outfit saw the club developing an interest to retain his services beyond his loan contract, which runs out next month.

AGF Aarhus sporting director and former Liverpool star Stig Inge Bjornebye revealed at the weekend that he has been discussing the goalkeeper’s situation with the Reds.

However, the Danish top flight club have now confirmed the departure of Grabara, along with Manchester City and New York Red Bulls loan stars Daniel Arzani and Mathias Jorgensen.

With AGF Aarhus announcing the Poland Under-21 international’s exit, he is expected to return to Liverpool for pre-season.

While Bjornebye expressed his desire to keep Grabara at the club, he had admitted that the Danish club would struggle to do so, with the player also attracting interest from other clubs.

The names of the clubs interested in the goalkeeper have not been revealed and it remains to be seen what Liverpool’s plans for him are.

The Merseyside-based club could send him away on another loan deal or choose to cash in on him this summer.