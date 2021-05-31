West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has admitted that the level of competition in English football is scary, but insisted that the Hammers have shown they can compete at the top.

The Irons, who were viewed as relegation contenders by many at the start of the 2020/21 season, surprised their doubters by pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side looked set to secure a Champions League spot, but a drop in form towards the end of the campaign saw them finish in the sixth place and settle for a Europa League spot instead.

West Ham star Ogbonna has admitted that he finds the level of English football scary, but is of the view that the Hammers were the surprise package of the season.

Despite the increasing level of competition, the 33-year-old feels West Ham sent out a strong message in the season gone by, showing that they can set high goals and fight for them.

“Every year the level of English football scares me more“, Ogbonna told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“There are always surprises and this year it was us from West Ham.

“We have given a strong message, we too can fight for great goals.“

Having secured a Europa League spot in the season gone by, West Ham will be looking to strengthen their squad further ahead of the new campaign.