Everton target Merih Demiral does not want to take a decision on his future now and instead is looking to put himself in the shop window at Euro 2020, only then assessing what offers he has on the table.

With only ten Serie A starts to his name in the just concluded season, Demiral has only had a bit part role at the Juventus.

The Bianconeri are open to moving the defender on in the upcoming window and believe that the player could bring in money.

Everton are claimed to have identified Demiral as a candidate to bolster their defensive department ahead of next season, in which they have ambitions to clinch a European spot in the Premier League.

Demiral is set to take part in the summer’s European Championship with his country Turkey and he is looking to make the best out of the opportunity to find a new employer in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Demiral wants to put on a show in the continental competition to further convince his potential suitors to make a move for him and increase his number of options.

Demiral yearns for a regular starting role at a top club from next season onwards and is determined to use the limelight on the European stage to his benefit.

The Turk has plied his trade at Juventus since the summer of 2019, but has struggled to establish himself as a starter in Turin so far in his stint.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will make any concrete moves for him in the coming months, with a new winger also a priority position for them.